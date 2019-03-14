BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Vehicle Crash, White Township


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say troopers are investigating a serious vehicle crash in Indiana County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Wayne Avenue near Hospital Road in White Township.

Police said troopers were at the scene of a “serious motor vehicle crash,” but did not provide further details.

State Police said just after 3 p.m. that a Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad Unit was at the scene to conduct crash reconstruction.

Wayne Avenue is closed near the scene of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s