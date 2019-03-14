



WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say troopers are investigating a serious vehicle crash in Indiana County.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Wayne Avenue near Hospital Road in White Township.

Police said troopers were at the scene of a “serious motor vehicle crash,” but did not provide further details.

State Police said just after 3 p.m. that a Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad Unit was at the scene to conduct crash reconstruction.

TRAFFIC ALERT – INDIANA COUNTY: Troopers are on-scene of a serious motor vehicle crash on Wayne Ave. near Hospital Rd., White Twp. Wayne Ave. is currently closed. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) March 14, 2019

Wayne Avenue is closed near the scene of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details