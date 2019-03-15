Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro wants to make sure former Art Institute of Pittsburgh students know about resources that are available to help them after the school’s sudden closure.
The school closed on Friday, March 8, leaving students with questions about transcripts, loans and transferring credits.
In a release Friday, Shapiro said the Bureau of Consumer Protection is looking for answers for those students.
“My office is working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to help students and their families get answers to their questions and move forward with their academic careers. We will provide updates for students as we receive more information,” Shapiro said in a release.
Shapiro says affected students can find assistance at the following websites:
- Art Institute of Pittsburgh: For information regarding who to contact for transcripts and other information, click here.
- Pennsylvania Department of Education: For information for Art Institute students planning to continue education, click here.
- U.S. Department of Education Federal Student Aid Office: For information related specifically to closure of Art Institutes, click here.
- U.S. Department of Education Federal Student Aid Office: For information regarding eligibility for discharging federal student loans, click here.
Students who need more information or believe they have been subject to unfair or deceptive practices by an educational institution are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General by visiting attorneygeneral.gov, calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.