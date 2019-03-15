FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Josh Shapiro, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro wants to make sure former Art Institute of Pittsburgh students know about resources that are available to help them after the school’s sudden closure.

The school closed on Friday, March 8, leaving students with questions about transcripts, loans and transferring credits.

RELATED STORIES:

In a release Friday, Shapiro said the Bureau of Consumer Protection is looking for answers for those students.

“My office is working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Education to help students and their families get answers to their questions and move forward with their academic careers. We will provide updates for students as we receive more information,” Shapiro said in a release.

Shapiro says affected students can find assistance at the following websites:

Students who need more information or believe they have been subject to unfair or deceptive practices by an educational institution are encouraged to file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General by visiting attorneygeneral.gov, calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s