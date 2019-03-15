



–Looking to try the best food trucks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Redhawk Coffee

Topping the list is Redhawk Coffee. Located at 120 Meyran Ave. in Oakland, the food truck, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the highest rated budget-friendly food truck in Pittsburgh, boasting five stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp.

2. Doce Taqueria

Next up is Southside’s Doce Taqueria, situated at 1220 E. Carson St. With 4.5 stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

3. Edgar’s Best Tacos

Strip District’s Edgar’s Best Tacos, located at 2533 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable food truck and Mexican spot five stars out of 74 reviews.

4. India on Wheels

India on Wheels, a food truck and Indian and caterer spot in North Oakland, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4422 Bigelow Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Chakh Le India

Over in North Oakland, check out Chakh Le India, which has earned four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the food truck and Indian spot by heading over to 4341-4379 Bigelow Blvd.

