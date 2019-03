SHALER (KDKA) — A Shaler woman is accused of stealing $25,000 from an elementary school’s Parent-Teacher Organization.

Rebecca Hirt was treasurer of Burchfield Primary School’s PTO.

Police say she had been writing checks to herself and for cash since 2017.

She told police she used the money to pay medical bills and funeral expenses.

Hirt is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.