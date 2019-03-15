



DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police say a Beaver County man struck one woman with an open vehicle door and ran over another Friday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at a home on North State Line Road in Darlington Township.

According to state police, 21-year-old Colin Victor Duffy, of Darlington, arrived at the home looking for his girlfriend. A 68-year-old woman was in the vehicle with Duffy.

The homeowner, a 56-year-old woman, confronted Duffy when he arrived and asked why he was there.

Duffy allegedly pulled out a baton and continued to ask about his girlfriend’s whereabouts.

State police say the homeowner then retrieved a shotgun.

After the homeowner returned with the gun, Duffy allegedly accelerated backwards in the vehicle, striking the 68-year-old woman with the open passenger side door and running over the homeowner.

The vehicle then crashed into the exterior wall of the home and a tree stump.

Duffy was taken into custody.

State police say the homeowner was transported to Heritage Valley for evaluation.

Duffy is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangering, criminal trespass and terroristic threats.