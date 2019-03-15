



FARRELL, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police have issued a second suspect in the murder of a Mercer County man during a home invasion.

According to police, 27-year-old Gerald Allen Frank of Pittsburgh was charged in January with the death of Harry Kennedy, Jr.

Authorities have now identified 24-year-old Desmond Dwayne Green, of Sharon, Pa., as a second suspect in the death of the 49-year-old man.

On Jan. 10 at approximately 9 p.m., police responded to a home in the 500-block of Wallis Avenue in the city of Farrell.

At the scene, they found Kennedy inside the home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Greene has been arrested and is now facing charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary and other charges. He is now lodged in the Mercer County jail without bond.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is encouraged to call state police at 724-662-6162.