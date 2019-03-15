



CLEVELAND (KDKA) — The NFL has suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt for eight games for violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.

The league announced the suspension Friday morning. Hunt was under investigation for physical altercations at his residence in Cleveland last February and at a resort in Ohio last June.

Hunt released a statement through the team when the news was announced.

“I want to apologize for my actions last year,” Hunt said in the statement. “I know that my behavior hurt a lot of people, and I again apologize to them. I respect the league’s decision on discipline, and I appreciate the time I spend with Commissioner Goodell last week. I’m grateful for my time with the Browns over the last month and thankful to all the people in the organization who have welcomed me. I also appreciate all of the support I received from my union through this process. My commitment to earning the trust of the league, my teammates, the organization and this community through my actions will continue, and I understand there is a lot of hard work ahead of me before I am able to fully return to playing the game I love.”

Hunt was picked up by the Browns last month, after a outright release from the Kansas City Chiefs late in the season when videos of the alleged altercations surfaced.

Hunt’s agent Dan Saffron says he will not appeal the suspension for his client.