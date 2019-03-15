FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
JEANETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – An argument over the custody of a child turned into a shooting in Westmoreland County on Friday.

The City of Jeanette Police Department say that 23-year-old DeJanette Crosby went to see her child at home of her ex-boyfriend’s house to see her child. That’s when police say an argument broke out.

According to authorities, a man accompanying Crosby, 22-year-old Elijah T. Miles, then entered the residence and shot the ex-boyfriend in the leg.

Both Crosby and Miles both fled the scene.

Police actively searching for the suspects.

Photo Credit: (Jeannette Police Department)

The duo was last seen leaving the areas in a white colored 2006 P.T. Cruiser with license plate KXK6169.

Police say they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

