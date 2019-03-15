



JEANETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – An argument over the custody of a child turned into a shooting in Westmoreland County on Friday.

The City of Jeanette Police Department say that 23-year-old DeJanette Crosby went to see her child at home of her ex-boyfriend’s house to see her child. That’s when police say an argument broke out.

According to authorities, a man accompanying Crosby, 22-year-old Elijah T. Miles, then entered the residence and shot the ex-boyfriend in the leg.

Jeannette Police in the look out for 22 Elijah T Miles. Miles wanted for opening fire inside a 3rd Street home during a custody dispute.

The grand mother of the child was struck with the bullet. Miles 22 Years old B/M 6’ foot tall. 180 pounds consider armed and dangerous! — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) March 15, 2019

Both Crosby and Miles both fled the scene.

Police actively searching for the suspects.

The duo was last seen leaving the areas in a white colored 2006 P.T. Cruiser with license plate KXK6169.

Police say they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

