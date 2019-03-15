FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Filed Under:Laundromat, Local TV, Penn Hills, Penn Hills Police, Pittsburgh News, Theft


PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The suspect in multiple laundromat thefts has been caught in Penn Hills.

Police say the suspect was caught breaking into a laundromat in Penn Hills overnight Thursday into Friday. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is currently being held at the Penn Hills Police Department.

The suspect is accused of breaking into four laundromats in 24 hours. The laundromats were located in West Mifflin, Baldwin, Monroeville and Dravosburg.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect using a crowbar to get money out of laundry machines.

Kip Carroll, general manager of Matrik Properties, runs 13 laundromats in the Pittsburgh area. He said the suspect got away with several hundreds of dollars in coins and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

