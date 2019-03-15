



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The wife of a Vandergrift native and former Pitt football player has reportedly been charged in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

The Valley News Dispatch reports 63-year-old Marci Palatella, of Hillsborough, Calif., is facing mail fraud charges for allegedly paying $575,000 to a nonprofit that allegedly assisted in her son’s SAT test and conspiring to bribe a University of Southern California athletic director to designate her son as a football recruit.

Palatella is married to 85-year-old Lou Palatella, a Vandergrift native who played football at the University of Pittsburgh. He went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the Valley News Dispatch, Marci Palatella appeared in court on Tuesday and was released on $1 million unsecured bond.