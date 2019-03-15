



CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Police in Pennsylvania say a 54-year-old man broke into a funeral home to steal 10 bottles of liquor and an American flag blanket for a casket.

Canonsburg police say surveillance video caught David Wayne Maga entering through a delivery door at a local funeral home the night of March 8. The Observer-Reporter reports police say they have evidence he may have rearranged chairs, opened caskets and eaten a number of cookies in the building.

Authorities say Maga stole a number of various items and loaded them into a vehicle that he was unable to drive away with. Police found the items in the van.

Police say Maga was later found the next morning trying to break into a police officer’s home.

He has been arraigned and held on bond.

(TM and © Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)