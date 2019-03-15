



WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police responded near Moniteau High School after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle.

According to a statement from state police, troopers responded to the school in Cherry Township at approximately 11 a.m. Friday morning.

The school went into an external lockdown, according to a letter from Superintended Sean Arney posted to the school district’s website.

A school police officer reported a suspicious vehicle off school property.

According to Arney, state police did not enter or have reason to investigate inside the school.

School officials lifted the lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m.

State police arrested an unidentified 36-year-old man who has since been charged with possession of weapons on school property and driving under the influence.

