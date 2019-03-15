



OAKLAND (KDKA) — Antonio Brown will not be getting any discipline from the league when the 2019 season begins.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette reports the NFL will not look into the domestic abuse allegations that were filed against Brown. Those charges were eventually dropped.

“NFL not pursuing Antonio Brown’s Florida domestic dispute.”

Brown was accused of pushing the mother of his daughter in Florida last month. Hollywood (FL) Police investigated the incident, which was said to be started over an argument as to who would pay for Brown’s daughter’s haircut.

After the incident was brought into the public eye, Brown sued the woman for custody of his child.

Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday for a 3rd and 5th round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Brown thanked Steelers Nation with electronic billboard messages around the city after the trade.