NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — A fast food restaurant in North Huntingdon was evacuated Thursday night after someone sprayed pepper spray inside the building.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Route 30.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical service units were called to the restaurant.

According to police, someone walked into the building and sprayed pepper spray.

The building was evacuated and EMS crews treated employees who were exposed to the pepper spray. The building was ventilated to clear the air.

Police aren’t saying who is responsible or if anyone has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

