



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Theatergoers at the O’Reilly Theater will now notice added security measures including metal detectors and bag checks.

The Pittsburgh Public Theater partnered with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to provide the screening service for patrons.

It is the latest theater to adopt the metal detectors. The Benedum and Byham Theaters added the detectors to the entrances in the fall of 2018.

“So you’re walking through a metal detector and we can identify if you have a weapon on your person that can be returned to your car,” said Lou Castelli, Managing Director of Pittsburgh Public Theater.

The theater’s two metal detectors are on wheels so they can be removed after guests enter the space. There will also be a line for “wanding” of the people with medical or mobility issues.

“They’re completely portable and very flexible,” said Castelli.

He recommends people still arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of the show but said the staff is working to become more efficient.

Overall, the theater said this is the latest measure to increase the level of safety for the patrons.

“I’ve become accustomed to screening from going to sporting events and concerts so now that it has come to the cultural district I feel like its providing an extra level of protection and something that people can add to the guest experience to not only make them feel more welcome but also safer,” said Castelli.