



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing teenager from Homewood.

Authorities posted to Facebook asking for the public’s help locating 17-year-old Unieque Rodgers of Homewood.

According to authorities, Rodgers was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and glasses.

Police ask anyone with informaiton on Rodgers whereabouts to call Missing Person detectives at 412-323-1714.

