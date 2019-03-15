



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traffic is at a standstill on the Parkway East outbound near Churchill.

Officials say an unknown amount of people were injured when a vehicle rolled over on the Parkway East.

Churchill: Vehicle rollover with injury – I376 WB near Churchhill exit. Traffic is restricted while units operate . — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 15, 2019

Police and firefighters are on the scene.

The scene has since been cleared.

