PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traffic is at a standstill on the Parkway East outbound near Churchill.

Officials say an unknown amount of people were injured when a vehicle rolled over on the Parkway East.

Police and firefighters are on the scene.

The scene has since been cleared.

