PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traffic is at a standstill on the Parkway East outbound near Churchill.
Officials say an unknown amount of people were injured when a vehicle rolled over on the Parkway East.
Churchill: Vehicle rollover with injury – I376 WB near Churchhill exit. Traffic is restricted while units operate .
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 15, 2019
Police and firefighters are on the scene.
The scene has since been cleared.
