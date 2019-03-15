



KDKA STATEMENT ON NEW ZEALAND SHOOTING: It has been widely reported that the suspected gunman in the New Zealand massacre took to social media platforms to live stream his attacks. As a newsroom, we have made an editorial decision that we will NOT show these images in any of our local newscasts.

The Pittsburgh community is still grieving from the Tree of Life shootings, and we want to be respectful of the victims, their families and our community in our reporting.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS) — The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says there will be increased patrols at local mosques in response to the shootings in New Zealand.

The shootings happened in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday.

At least 49 people were killed and more were injured. One person has been arrested and charged with murder.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say they have been in contact with local Islamic leaders in response to the attack and will be increasing patrols at mosques and other locales.

“The City of Pittsburgh will protect all houses of worship and the right to freely and safely practice your religion without fear,” Public Safety said in a release.

Public Safety says the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s Intel Unit will continue to monitor all threats to all city residents and visitors, and work closely with law enforcement agencies at local, state and federal levels.

“Today we stand with the people of Christchurch, New Zealand. We offer our deepest condolences. And we will continue to stand united against all forms of hate,” Public Safety said in a release.

Mayor Bill Peduto offered his condolences to Lianne Dalziel, the mayor of Christchurch, on Friday morning.

Mayor @LianneDalziel – the people of Pittsburgh are with you and our brothers & sisters in Christchurch. Wishing you peace on this horrendous day. https://t.co/2nSCh4JF9y — bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 15, 2019

Law enforcement officials in other cities across the country, including New York and Los Angeles, have also said they are increasing security forces at mosques in response to the shooting.

