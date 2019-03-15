



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has a new Miss Smiling Irish Eyes.

The Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced this year’s Irish queen is Maggie Brynes.

Joining Brynes in her court are Erin Joyce and Anne Garvey.

Miss Smiling Irish Eyes 2019 Photo Credit: (Allegheny County Photography)

Miss Smiling Irish Eyes 2019 1

“It is always a pleasure to have the honor of crowning Miss Smiling Irish Eyes, and this year was no exception,” said Allegheny County Executive Rirhc Fitzgerald. “Maggie, Anne and Erin are an example to their peers, and a credit to their families. With young people like this in our community, our future is in good hands.”

Brynes and her coury are among the most honored participants in the Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade, according to event officials.

A senior at South Park High School, Brynes is a high honor roll student, who takes several honors and AP courses. Brynes has a 3.9 GPA.

“Miss Smiling Irish Eyes is basically the pinnacle point for young women to represent their heritage and culture,” said Brynes. “I’m consumed with a bunch of different emotions because I’m so proud of becoming this and like my family is very proud of me.”

After high school, her goal is to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University or the United States Military Academy. She has received a Congressional Nomination from Rep. Conor Lamb.

Outside of academics, Brynes is very active in the community. She volunteers with her church and the Irish as well as with the Civil Air Patrol where she is a Cadet Airman.

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend this weekend St. Patrick’s Day parade.