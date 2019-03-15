



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just days after one former teammate spoke out against Roethlisberger, another has followed suit.

After former Steelers running back Josh Harris claimed Big Ben purposely fumbled a hand off in the final game of the 2014 regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Issac Redman has come out with his own criticism.

Redman and Harris agreed to talk to Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated about how sharing a locker room with Ben really is.

Harris told SI that Ben was not interested in getting to know his teammates and that, unlike the other veterans in the room, would not have conversations with most players. Harris said Ben was really only close with his offensive line. The former back says that is why players like Antonio Brown wanted to leave the team.

Redman was teammates with Ben from 2009 to 2013 and claims there is a disconnect between Roethlisberger a number of fellow players. Redman says that Roethlisberger was not a problem during team activities, but was not as personable as other teammates and was careful about who he surrounded himself with.

