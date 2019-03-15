



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania brewer Yuengling has been named the top craft beer company in the country once again.

Brewers Association released the results of their 2018 top 50 brewing companies by sales volume, and the Pottsville company came out on top.

Yuengling has topped that list since 2014.

Yuengling also beat out other craft beer companies like Boston Beer Co., who produces Sam Adams, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and New Belgium Brewing Co.

The beer company also was ranked the sixth biggest beer maker by sales volume in the country, behind bigger companies like Anheuser-Busch, and MillerCoors.

Two other Pennsylvania breweries also makes the list, Artisanal Brewing Ventures, and Troegs Independent Brewing.