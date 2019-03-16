WATCH LIVE:Watch A Live Stream Of The St. Patrick's Day Parade In Pittsburgh
Filed Under:Arnold Police Department, Ayanna Guy, Local TV, Missing Teen


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Arnold have put out an alert for a missing teen who did not return to her home on the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue on Friday.

Ayanna Guy, 15, was last seen wearing a dark blue JROTC uniform or a purple sweat shirt with the letters ELU on it. She was last seen with a 15-year-old boy named Joey Warren.

Ayanna Guy (Photo Provided)

Guy’s mother, Christen Guy, told police she has run away before.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (724) 339-9663.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s