



WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Arnold have put out an alert for a missing teen who did not return to her home on the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue on Friday.

Ayanna Guy, 15, was last seen wearing a dark blue JROTC uniform or a purple sweat shirt with the letters ELU on it. She was last seen with a 15-year-old boy named Joey Warren.

Guy’s mother, Christen Guy, told police she has run away before.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (724) 339-9663.