POINT MARION, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Fayette County say an allegedly intoxicated man found an unlocked pickup truck in a parking lot and tried to drive off.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Thursday at the Family Dollar on Penn Street in Point Marion.

According to state police, 21-year-old Isaac George, of Dilliner, Pa., got into an unlocked pickup truck that was in the Family Dollar parking lot and found keys in the center console.

Isaac George (Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Prison)

George had allegedly started to drive off when the truck owner came out of the store, saw George driving away and started yelling.

Police say George stopped the truck in the road a short distance away. The truck owner physically removed George from the truck, and George allegedly started to run away from the scene before family members stopped him.

According to state police, George was visibly intoxicated, and he started yelling loudly and incoherently, causing a public disturbance.

George was arrested and sent to the Fayette County Jail.

He is facing vehicle theft charges.

