HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (KDKA) — April the Giraffe welcomed another male calf Saturday afternoon.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., says April went into labor Saturday morning and the male calf was born just before 12:45 p.m.

 

The calf was on his feet just before 1:30 p.m. and started nursing just before 2 p.m.

The park says they will determine the calf’s weight and height during a full exam Sunday.

 

This is April’s fifth calf, but only her second born at Animal Adventure Park.

Her fourth calf, Tajiri, was born on April 15, 2017.

To watch Animal Adventure Park’s April The Giraffe cam, click here.

  1. Jeannine Williams-Glikis says:
    March 16, 2019 at 8:34 PM

    How sweet!! I hope they name him Patrick !!

