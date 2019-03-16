WATCH LIVE:Watch A Live Stream Of The St. Patrick's Day Parade In Pittsburgh
Filed Under:Ebenezer Baptist Church, Local TV, Pittsburgh Bureau Of Fire


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire held a memorial wreath-laying ceremony at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District on Saturday morning.

Photo Credit: KDKA photojournalist Tim Lawson

The wreath was laid to honor two Pittsburgh firefighters who died in the line of duty there 15 years ago — Battalion Chief Charles Brace, 55, of Brookline, and Master Firefighter Richard Stefanakis, 51, of Allentown.

Photo Credit: KDKA photojournalist Tim Lawson

Ebenezer Church on Wylie Avenue burned for three hours in a five-alarm fire on March 13, 2004.

Photo Credit: KDKA

The church’s 115-foot bell tower collapsed, killing Brace and Stefanakis and injuring 29 other firefighters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s