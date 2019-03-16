



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire held a memorial wreath-laying ceremony at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District on Saturday morning.

The wreath was laid to honor two Pittsburgh firefighters who died in the line of duty there 15 years ago — Battalion Chief Charles Brace, 55, of Brookline, and Master Firefighter Richard Stefanakis, 51, of Allentown.

Ebenezer Church on Wylie Avenue burned for three hours in a five-alarm fire on March 13, 2004.

The church’s 115-foot bell tower collapsed, killing Brace and Stefanakis and injuring 29 other firefighters.

