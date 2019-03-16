



Maraschino

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Maraschino! He’s a lovable rabbit looking to find a calmer home where he can kick back and relax. Maraschino is a bit shy at first, but once he has time to settle in he is a very sweet little guy who loves to receive head rubs from his family. Maraschino may even like having a bunny friend in his new home – our Adoption team will help you with a meet and greet beforehand.

To find out more about how to adopt Maraschino, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Ember & Dante

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I was one of the cats stuffed into a tote and abandoned at the shelter. I am so friendly and just want attention. I am going to be the best cat ever for my new family!

To find out more about how to adopt Ember, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Dante came to us with three other Chihuahuas when their owner died. Dante is affectionate once he knows that he can trust you. He is approx. 4-years-old as of 2/2019. Was the boss of his family. Used to going on puppy pads. Lived with adults only. Needs patience and understanding.

To find out more about how to adopt Dante, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24