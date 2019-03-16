



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nonprofit organization that specializes in training and pairing service dogs says they plan to build a campus in the Pittsburgh area.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is headquartered in Florida. The organization raises, trains and donates medical service dogs that are specifically trained to perform tasks for disabled veterans, first responders and civilians.

The organization says the 102-acre, airport-area site where the campus will be located is close to several National Guard and Military Reserve Units, parallels the Montour Trail and is about 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

Construction on the campus is expected to take 12 to 18 months. The organization says RBVetCo, a disabled veteran-owned business, has been contracted to build the facility.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs has more than 300 teams working in 22 states, with more than 30 teams currently in Pennsylvania.