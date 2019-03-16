BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nonprofit organization that specializes in training and pairing service dogs says they plan to build a campus in the Pittsburgh area.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is headquartered in Florida. The organization raises, trains and donates medical service dogs that are specifically trained to perform tasks for disabled veterans, first responders and civilians.

The organization says the 102-acre, airport-area site where the campus will be located is close to several National Guard and Military Reserve Units, parallels the Montour Trail and is about 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

Construction on the campus is expected to take 12 to 18 months. The organization says RBVetCo, a disabled veteran-owned business, has been contracted to build the facility.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs has more than 300 teams working in 22 states, with more than 30 teams currently in Pennsylvania.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s