



EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on New Stanton Ruffsdale Road near Route 31.

According to emergency dispatchers, two people were injured in the head-on crash.

Further details on the victims’ conditions have not been released.

New Stanton Ruffsdale Road is closed between Route 31 and Thompson Hollow Road.

Emergency dispatchers say the road is expected to be closed until sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. while the scene is cleared and tow trucks remove the vehicles.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

