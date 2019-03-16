



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers love a party, and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations offer the traditional city revelry in several city hot-spots.

KDKA checked out the party atmosphere on the North Shore, in Market Square and on the South Side.

This year, city officials bolstered manpower and tightened security to keep crowds safe. The visibility made an impact. There were mounted police on patrol, teams of officers on foot and even a Pittsburgh Police Command Center at 18th and East Carson Streets.

“They always have a good presence of the security and police down here taking care of any, you know, indiscretions that might happen down here,” Annie Gonzales told KDKA’s Kym Gable.

There was a big change in Market Square this year. Party-goers had to keep their alcoholic beverages inside the establishments. No drinking was permitted outdoors.