BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    02:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
By Kym Gable
Filed Under:Kym Gable, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, St. Patrick's Day


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers love a party, and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations offer the traditional city revelry in several city hot-spots.

KDKA checked out the party atmosphere on the North Shore, in Market Square and on the South Side.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

This year, city officials bolstered manpower and tightened security to keep crowds safe. The visibility made an impact. There were mounted police on patrol, teams of officers on foot and even a Pittsburgh Police Command Center at 18th and East Carson Streets.

“They always have a good presence of the security and police down here taking care of any, you know, indiscretions that might happen down here,” Annie Gonzales told KDKA’s Kym Gable.

There was a big change in Market Square this year. Party-goers had to keep their alcoholic beverages inside the establishments. No drinking was permitted outdoors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s