LORDSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA/AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on General Motors to reopen their recently closed plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

The plant was idled in early March after more than 50 years. The plant produced Chevy Cruze vehicles.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said it seems clear that GM doesn’t plan to make a new line of vehicles at the Lordstown assembly plant, but Trump tweeted Saturday that the company should get the plant back open.

“Because the economy is so good, General Motors must get their Lordstown, Ohio, plant open, maybe in a different form or with a new owner, FAST!” Trump said.

Nearly 1,700 hourly positions are being eliminated with the plant’s closure.

DeWine told The Vindicator in Youngstown that GM has indicated it’s talking with another company about using the site.

The governor says GM isn’t saying who it’s talking with and that the state is ready to help bring jobs back to the plant once it knows more details.

