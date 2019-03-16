



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People coming to Pittsburgh on Saturday for the St. Patrick’s Day parade should be aware there are new rules in place in Market Square and on the South Side.

It’s the luck of the Irish this weekend in Pittsburgh, but don’t pull any shenanigans and stick to the plan and don’t drink and drive.

The ride sharing programs will offer discounts this weekend and PennDOT wants motorists and partygoers alike to pay extra attention.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said PennDOT’s Yasmeen Manyisha. “It’s my job as the motorist. It’s your job as the pedestrian and we have to work together to try to prevent crashes from happening.”

The roads along the parade route were closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and won’t open until around 1 p.m.

If you are looking for parking, first check the Second Avenue lot, because it’s free. The Hot Metal Garage is $3 and the First Avenue T-station garage is $6.

Restaurants across town expect big crowds so wear comfortable shoes and don’t expect a chair.

“It’s fun,” said bar owner David Regan. “It’s a lot of great music, there’s a lot of people. And like I said before, we take most of the seating out so I wouldn’t come here expecting to sit down to have you know your traditional Irish dinner.”

And no matter what restaurant or bar serves your beverage of choice, keep it on the property – it won’t be like last year where partygoers were permitted to drink in Market Square.

RELATED STORIES: