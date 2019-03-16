Comments
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KDKA) — An active shooter was reported at the University of Michigan on Saturday.
The university issued the alert just before 5 p.m. for Mason Hall, an academic building.
The alert read, “UM Emergency Alert — Mason Hall Run Hide Fight.”
A second alert said there was an active shooter in the building.
UM EAlert Ann Arbor: Active shooter in Mason Hall . Run, hide, fight. https://t.co/NofE7JP8yS. https://t.co/03ZOte5ylP
— University of Michigan (@UMich) March 16, 2019
Further information is not available at this time.
