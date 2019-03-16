BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (KDKA) — An active shooter was reported at the University of Michigan on Saturday.

The university issued the alert just before 5 p.m. for Mason Hall, an academic building.

The alert read, “UM Emergency Alert — Mason Hall Run Hide Fight.”

A second alert said there was an active shooter in the building.

Further information is not available at this time.

