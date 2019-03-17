BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethel Park, Bethel Park High School, Bethel Park News, Bethel Park School District, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, School Threat


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — An arrest has been made in connection to an online post threatening Bethel Park High School.

The school’s principal, Zeb Jansante, sent a letter to parents, guardians and staff Sunday saying there was a threat against the school for Monday, March 18.

Bethel Police Police were made aware of the post Saturday, and police were able to identify the perpetrator.

According to Jansante, that individual was arrested.

School will go on as scheduled Monday, but there will be an additional police presence for the comfort of students and staff.

The Bethel Park School District has canceled classes at least twice so far this school year due to threats of violence. In February, the district said a student would be facing disciplinary action for allegedly writing a threat in a school bathroom.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s