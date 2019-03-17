



BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — An arrest has been made in connection to an online post threatening Bethel Park High School.

The school’s principal, Zeb Jansante, sent a letter to parents, guardians and staff Sunday saying there was a threat against the school for Monday, March 18.

Bethel Police Police were made aware of the post Saturday, and police were able to identify the perpetrator.

According to Jansante, that individual was arrested.

School will go on as scheduled Monday, but there will be an additional police presence for the comfort of students and staff.

The Bethel Park School District has canceled classes at least twice so far this school year due to threats of violence. In February, the district said a student would be facing disciplinary action for allegedly writing a threat in a school bathroom.