



EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Attorneys are trying to reach an out-of-court settlement in a lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania man freed from prison after 25 years after he was granted a new trial in the slaying of his estranged wife.

Sixty-year-old Kevin Siehl had been serving a life term in the July 1991 death of Christine Siehl, who was found stabbed to death in the bathtub of her Johnstown apartment.

Charges against him were dismissed in 2016 after a judge said prosecutors were wrong not to disclose blood evidence that may have helped his defense. Siehl filed suit against prosecutors, city police and state police forensic investigators.

The (Altoona) Mirror reports that the parties indicated last week they will enter an alternative dispute resolution program, which could lead to an out-of-court settlement.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)