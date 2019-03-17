



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunshine on Sunday may appear warm, but chilly temperatures will remain in the region.

Temperatures Sunday will reach a high of 41 degrees after starting slightly below freezing at wake up.

Mostly sunny skies are expected around the region throughout the day Sunday before winter weather moves into the area later in the day.

Look for some rain showers changing to or mixing with a bit of snow later Sunday night which could leave a coating to 1/2 inch of snow from Pittsburgh south by Monday morning and an inch or two in the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands.

Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 26 degrees overnight before warming up again on Monday.

Partly sunny skies Monday will give way to the chance of a snow shower or flurry throughout the day.

Temperatures will jump to a high of 42 degrees before dipping below freezing again Monday night.

