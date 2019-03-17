



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In case you want to test your luck of the Irish, the Powerball jackpot has eclipsed the half-billion dollar mark.

On Sunday, the Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $550 million, making it the eighth largest jackpot on record.

“Spring is rolling in and the Powerball jackpot is growing,” said David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO. “The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 20 is an impressive $550 million. Be sure to get your ticket, but please play responsibly.”

The lottery’s jackpot increased after no lucky tickets matched Saturday nights drawing numbers.

However, there are 44 tickets worth $50,000 from Saturday’s drawing. According to lottery officials, those tickets matched the four white balls and the red Powerball.

Two lucky people have a ticket worth $1 million each after matching all five white balls from Saturdays drawing. One of the winnings tickets was sold in Pennsylvania and another in New Jersey.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday night. The estimated cash option for the jackpot is $335 million.