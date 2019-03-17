BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
CANONSBURG (KDKA) — A Washington County road has been shut down after a crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Weavertown Road in Canonsburg.

According to emergency dispatchers, two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least two people were transported to the hospital.

Emergency dispatchers said around 5:40 p.m. that Route 19 North was closed.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

