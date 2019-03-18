



INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – This week, a Pittsburgh-based food rescue organization announced that one million pounds of food was rescued and donated to Allegheny County Housing Authority residents.

412 Food Rescue gets surplus food from donor partners such as Giant Eagle and Gordon Food Service is delivered by volunteer drivers to ACHA housing authority sites and made available to their low-income residents. 412 Food Rescue’s mission is to eliminate food waste and end hunger.

“At ACHA we are very proud of our partnership with 412 Food Rescue, said Frank Aggazio, Executive Director of the Allegheny County Housing Authority. “We are thankful to our staff, the food donors and the volunteers who get it to our sites where residents are able to select from donated fresh produce, meats and dairy products. This includes our on-site volunteers who are typically residents. Together we are rescuing food and getting it into the hands of people who need and appreciate it.”

According to 412 Food Rescue, while one in seven people in the U.S. is going hungry, 40 percent of the food produced here is ending up in landfills. 412 Food Rescue and its volunteers throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania have rescued over 5.6 million pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to landfills.

