CINCINNATI (KDKA) — After an injury-plagued season, the Bengals have parted ways with linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

ESPN NFL Insider Dianna Russini reported the news Monday afternoon.

“Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been cut per source.”

Insider Ian Rapoport says the Bengals tried to trade the linebacker before outright releasing him.

Reports in late December said Burfict’s career could be over due to concussion issues.

Burfict missed 37 games over the last five seasons with Cincinnati due to injuries and suspensions.

