



MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person after a shooting in McKees Rocks on Sunday.

At approximately 4:05 pm, police and paramedics were dispatched to building 15 in the Hays Manor housing complex after calls came in about the shooting. There they found a male who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital with none life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that 27-year-old Charles Dwyer was the person responsible for the shooting.

Dwyer was arrested and lodged at the Allegheny County Jail.

