PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Say goodbye to winter and hello to springtime with a tasty frozen treat!

Both Dairy Queen and Rita’s Italian Ice are celebrating the first day of spring on Wednesday with some freebies.

Dairy Queen will be giving away a free small vanilla cone all day long at participating locations.

Find your closest Dairy Queen location here: dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/

Rita’s Italian Ice will continue their annual tradition of giving away free Italian ice from noon until 9 p.m.

Last year, they gave away almost 1 million cups of Italian ice on the first day of spring.

Find your closest Rita’s Italian Ice location here: ritasice.com/locations

