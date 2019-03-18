



NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man accused of driving under the influence of drugs is facing homicide charges in connection to a fatal scooter crash in North Union Township.

It happened on Oct. 10, 2018, at the intersection of 119 southbound and Mt. Braddock Road in Fayette County.

A pickup truck driven by 52-year-old Jeffrey Ranker slammed into a scooter operated by 69-year-old John Canada, of Dunbar.

“He was completely stopped, ready to make a left-hand turn on a little Suzuki Scooter,” Trooper Robert Broadwater said. “It was determined that Mr. Ranker struck Mr. Canada at 63 mph in a 45 mph zone.”

Canada died at the scene. To this day, parts of Canada’s scooter remain embedded in the front of the wrecked truck.

“It’s unfortunate someone had to lose their life because of the actions of somebody who should never have been on the road in the first place,” Broadwater said.

A post-crash toxicology report indicated Ranker had suboxone in his system. He told troopers he fell asleep while driving.

“He was impaired while he was driving. Not only was he impaired while he was driving, he was also driving on a suspended license,” Broadwater said.

Court records show Ranker’s license has been suspended off and on starting in 2009.

“A warrant has been issued for him,” Broadwater said.

Ranker faces multiple charges including third-degree homicide, homicide by motor vehicle and homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence.