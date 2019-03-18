



NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa.(KDKA) – There are new details on a 15-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a train over the weekend.

Highlands High School officials are helping grieving students and staff in the wake of the tragedy.

The victim was 15-year-old Kodey Heckman was a junior firefighter.

The Summit Hose Company posted on Facebook that Heckman was a fun loving, caring and devoted member of the fire department.

Heckman also attended Highlands High School. According to the Tribune Review, administrators and counselors will be available to speak to students and staff on Monday.

Grief counselors from Wesley Family Services also will be at the school to assist.

KDKA reached out to the train company- Norfolk Southern. The company said the victim was lying on the tracks near the Center Street crossing in Tarentum.

The train’s crew sounded the horn and put the brakes on, but couldn’t avoid hitting him.