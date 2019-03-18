



INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police opened a missing person investigation in an effort to locate 44-year-old Jodi Leary of Blairsville.

Leary has been missing since March 3 but family officially reported her missing on Friday.

She is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall, 100 pounds with shoulder-length gray hair and blue eyes. According to police, Leary frequents the Indiana area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 724-357-1979.

