



EBENSBURG, Pa.(KDKA) — A former pediatrician was sentenced Monday for sexually assaulting 31 children, most of them patients.

In December, Johnnie Barto of Johnstown pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, and Monday his sentence was handed down.

The judge ordered Barto jailed for 79 to 158 years. The attorney general’s office is asking for 31-62 years in prison.

“This was a horrendous series of crimes,” Attorney General Shapiro said at a news conference. “Dr. Barto used his authority as a pediatrician – the family doctor everyone relied on to treat their children – as a cloak to feed his own sick desires.

“He held himself out as a pillar in his community – a family pediatrician, an elected member of the school board, a regular attendee at church. My office unraveled Barto’s web of lies, deceits and assault of children, and today he’s been held accountable for his crimes.”

Barto, 71, was sentenced to prison by Cambria County Common Pleas Judge Patrick T. Kiniry. The majority of the assaults committed by Barto took place in the examination room at Laurel Pediatric Associates. Barto also assaulted two young family members at family gatherings.

“Dr. Barto thought he was immune to prosecution, and he played a long game to ensure that families thought well of him and allowed their children near him,” Shapiro said.

The victims were between the ages of 8-12 years old.

Many victims testified about how his abuse ruined their lives.

