



NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed at a Lawrence County gas/oil well site Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers were sent to a Hilcorp gas/oil well site on Mt. Jackson Road in North Beaver Township around 11:15 a.m. for a report that someone had been injured.

According to police, 60-year-old Leonard Clair Long Jr., of Glen Campbell, Pa., and his coworkers were trying to load and secure large sections of steel pipe and drilling equipment onto a truck.

The load became unstable and a large section of pipe fell from the truck and struck Long.

Emergency medical services, firefighters and a medical helicopter were sent to the scene.

Attempts to resuscitate Long were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.