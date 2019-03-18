BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking to buy your first home, Pittsburgh is the best place in the country to do so according to a new study.

Bankrate.com ranks Pittsburgh the best metro area for first-time home buyers in America.

The Steel City earned first place for both affordability and safety.

That paired with lower market tightness, culture in the area, and a good job market put ranks the Burgh as tops in the nation.

Raleigh, N.C. ranked second on the list, Oklahoma City third, and Hartford, Connecticut and St. Louis rounded out the top five.

San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Jose, and Seattle ranked as the top worst markets for first-time home buyers.

