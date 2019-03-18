BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s prison system is banning all tobacco products inside every facility’s secure perimeter, starting July 1.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced the new policy Monday, citing the success of existing tobacco prohibitions in three state correctional institutions and Quehanna Boot Camp.

After July 1 all tobacco products in the possession of inmates or staff will be deemed contraband.

The policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, tobacco substitutes, lighters, pipes, pipe cleaners, filters, rolling papers, roller aprons and rollers.

Inmates and employees will be allowed to use non-refillable e-cigarettes that have been approved by the prison system, within designated areas.

Inmates will be given access to smoking cessation programs, educational materials and support to help them quit. They’ll be able to purchase nicotine replacement therapy patches.

