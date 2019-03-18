



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the High School Winter Sports Season coming to a close, plenty of local teams are still alive in the PIAA Basketball Tournament.

The Semi-Finals take place Monday and Tuesday night March 18th and 19th at various locations across the state.

On the boys side, Monessen squares off against Vincentian Academy in a 1A matchup 7:00 p.m. Monday night at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart faces Bishop Guilfoyle on Tuesday in 2A. That game will be played at Kiski Area High School with a 7:00 p.m. tip. In 3A, Lincoln Park takes on Sharon at New Castle High School Tuesday night at 7:00. The 5A matchup pens two familiar teams against each other. Moon will take on Mars Monday night at New Castle. It will also be a 7:00 start.

On the girls side, North Catholic faces Mifflinburg Area in 4A Tuesday night at 7:00 on the St. Francis University campus. Two more familiar foes square off Tuesday night as Thomas Jefferson plays Chartiers Valley at Peters Township at 7:00. Finally in 6A Peters Township takes on Upper Dublin Monday night at Bald Eagle High School with a 6:00 start.

To see all the brackets for PIAA Action, check out the organization’s website.