



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh in partnership with Neighborhood Allies is announcing the creation of Pittsburgh’s Financial Empowerment Center.

Pittsburgh’s FEC will provide free one-on-one financial counseling by appointment or walk-in at locations around the city.

This service in Pittsburgh is initially funded for two years at a cost of $666,000. The CFE Fund is generously providing almost half of this cost with the remainder coming from local philanthropies, financial institutions, and a $30,000 contribution from the City of Pittsburgh.

Legislation on the city’s contribution is being introduced Tuesday.

For more information, including a list of locations click HERE.

